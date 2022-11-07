News you can trust since 1877
Hayling 10 road race. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery – return of the Hayling 10 after a three-year absence

The Hayling 10 returned to the Hampshire race calendar for the first time since 2019 yesterday.

By Simon Carter
5 minutes ago

Kurt Taylor (Bristol & West AC) won the event, which attracted a field of 555, in 51:22 - 12 seconds ahead of Andrew Penney (Hercules Wimbledon AC).

City of Portsmouth AC’s Cassie Thorp took the women’s race in 58:27.

The event formed the third fixture in the 2022/23 Hampshire Road Race League programme.

Pictures by Sam Stephenson

1. Hardley Runners with their ponchos ahead of the Hayling 10

Hardley Runners with their ponchos ahead of the Hayling 10. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Hayling 10 road race

Hayling 10 road race. Picture: Sam Stephenson

3. Hayling 10 road race

Hayling 10 road race. Picture: Sam Stephenson

4. Hayling 10 road race

Hayling 10 road race. Picture: Sam Stephenson

