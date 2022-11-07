Kurt Taylor (Bristol & West AC) won the event, which attracted a field of 555, in 51:22 - 12 seconds ahead of Andrew Penney (Hercules Wimbledon AC).

City of Portsmouth AC’s Cassie Thorp took the women’s race in 58:27.

The event formed the third fixture in the 2022/23 Hampshire Road Race League programme.

Pictures by Sam Stephenson

