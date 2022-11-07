Picture gallery – return of the Hayling 10 after a three-year absence
The Hayling 10 returned to the Hampshire race calendar for the first time since 2019 yesterday.
By Simon Carter
Kurt Taylor (Bristol & West AC) won the event, which attracted a field of 555, in 51:22 - 12 seconds ahead of Andrew Penney (Hercules Wimbledon AC).
City of Portsmouth AC’s Cassie Thorp took the women’s race in 58:27.
The event formed the third fixture in the 2022/23 Hampshire Road Race League programme.
Pictures by Sam Stephenson
