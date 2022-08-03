On his third visit to the course, he clocked a best time of 17:55- 47 seconds in front of Vegan Runners’ Pete Colwell.

Young Annabelle Sibley - running in the junior girls 11-14 age group - was first female to finish. The Rotherham Harriers member clocked 19:26. Next highest was Amy Chaplin, who was 14th in 20:16.

Haslemere Border AC member Martin Wells celebrated a century of parkruns on the seafront course. Competing in the veteran male 70-74 category, he was 61st in 23:18.

Pictures by Mike Cooter.

From left - Petra Wells, Martin Wells - who was completing his 100th parkrun - Sam Walker and Dudley Walker

