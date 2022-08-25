News you can trust since 1877
Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – Southsea parkrun

David Hinde was first across the finishing line in the 394th parkrun held on Southsea seafront.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 10:01 am

The veteran 40-44 age group runner clocked 18:13 in finishing 24 seconds ahead of Lloyd Kidd. Teenager Malek Roostaei (18:46) was third in only his fourth ever parkrun.

Simon Price (Denmead) and Susannah Cater were both taking part in their 200th parkruns.

Cater finished in a time of 25:31 and Price 32:16 in a field of 360.

1. Simon Price completed his 100th parkrun at Southsea

Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

2. Susannah Cater completed her 200th parkrun at Southsea

Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

3. Southsea parkrun

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

4. A minute's applause in memory of prolific parkrun volunteer Dave Hawkins, from Eastleigh

Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

