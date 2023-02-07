Picture gallery – Southsea parkrun, plus news from all Portsmouth area 5k runs

James Quinlan has added Southsea to his list of parkrun triumphs.

On his first visit to the seafront course at the weekend, the Aldershot, Farnham & District AC member clocked 16:31.

That saw him finish well clear in the 443-strong field, with second-placed Gianni Shipp recording 17:19.

Mia Billings, 28th in a course best time of 20:03, was first female to finish. Karen Rushton (Winchester & District) was a further place and second behind.

The first three finishers at the Great Salterns parkrun in Portsmouth were all making their course debut.

Havant AC’s Craig Berryman was first home, almost three minutes ahead of anyone else. He clocked 18:00 with Reading Roadrunners’ Brian Grieves clocking 20:57.

Daniel Waite (Leigh on Sea Striders) completed the top three in 21:13 - five seconds quicker than Portsmouth Joggers’ Neil Bundey.

Emily Charles, also making her course debut, was first woman to finish in 24:39 (11th).

Denmead Striders’ Julian Manning led a 248-strong field home at Portsmouth Lakeside.

He clocked 18:31 with Defence Sports Chris Pearce (19:08) and Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham third in 19:29.

It was Moxham’s 18th visit to the Lakeside course and the 18th time she has finished in the top 10, with third her highest finish.

James Baker maintained his sensational record at Havant parkruns.

Making his 59th visit to the course, the Chichester Runners AC member was first to finish - for the 59th time!

This time he clocked 17:50 to finish ahead of Andy Turner (Liss AC) in 19:16, with Thomas Hoskinson (Victory AC) third in 19:48.

On her first visit to the Staunton Country Park course, Rebecca Lawson was the first female to finish - the Chiltern Harriers teenager 14th in 21:54.

Taking part in his first ever parkrun, at any venue, Liam Stockdale-Powell was first home in the latest Fareham 5k, clocking 18:11.

Fareham RC’s James Lee was runner up in 19:17 with the top three completed by Storms Menri (19:19).

Vikki Mackman recorded 21:45, finishing as the first woman in 26th place in a field of 256. Teenager Rosie Southwick (21:54) was one place behind.

Over at Lee-on-the-Solent, Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley (16:48) was a clear winner in a 474-strong field.

Stubbington Green members were second and third - Chris Williams (18:33) and Gareth Charles (18:34) respectively.

Elly Maggs (21:25) was the first woman to finish, in 33rd place - one place and one second ahead of Nicola Thomas of Denmead Striders.

