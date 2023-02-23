News you can trust since 1877
Martin Stockley was a runaway winner of the latest Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

By simon carter
2 hours ago

The Eastleigh RC member covered the 5k course in 17 minutes and nine seconds, more than a minute-and-a-half quicker than runner-up Christopher Redshaw (Avon Valley Runners), who clocked 18:46.

Gareth Charles (Stubbington Green Runners) was third in 19:12.

Kerry Riches (Fareham Running Club) was first woman – and fourth overall – in 19:27. Leah Sartain (Avon Valley Runners) was second lady in 20:28, with Lauren Anning (St Austell Running Club) third in 22:00.

There were 233 finishers in all in the latest staging of the free weekly race.

Fareham parkrun, Cams Hall Estate. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The start, Fareham parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Winner Martin Stockley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Second-placed Chris Redshaw. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

