Picture gallery - speedy Stockley first home in latest Fareham parkrun at Cams Hall Estate
Martin Stockley was a runaway winner of the latest Fareham parkrun on Saturday.
The Eastleigh RC member covered the 5k course in 17 minutes and nine seconds, more than a minute-and-a-half quicker than runner-up Christopher Redshaw (Avon Valley Runners), who clocked 18:46.
Gareth Charles (Stubbington Green Runners) was third in 19:12.
Kerry Riches (Fareham Running Club) was first woman – and fourth overall – in 19:27. Leah Sartain (Avon Valley Runners) was second lady in 20:28, with Lauren Anning (St Austell Running Club) third in 22:00.
There were 233 finishers in all in the latest staging of the free weekly race.