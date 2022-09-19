Iwan Thomas (Carmarthen & District Harriers AC) clocked 15:58 in crossing the finishing line first - the second fastest winning time at Lee this year.

Gosport Road Runners’ Luke Willis (fifth) was the highest placed local club runner, clocking 17:21.

Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches was the first female home, finishing 43rd with a new course best time of 20:45. Next highest was Stubbington’s Lucy May, who recorded 21:24 for 51st.