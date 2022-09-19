Picture gallery – teenagers take first two places in latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
Teenagers occupied the first two positions in a 418-strong field at the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.
Iwan Thomas (Carmarthen & District Harriers AC) clocked 15:58 in crossing the finishing line first - the second fastest winning time at Lee this year.
Josh Horner (Southampton AC) was second, 23 seconds adrift.
Gosport Road Runners’ Luke Willis (fifth) was the highest placed local club runner, clocking 17:21.
Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches was the first female home, finishing 43rd with a new course best time of 20:45. Next highest was Stubbington’s Lucy May, who recorded 21:24 for 51st.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse