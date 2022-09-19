News you can trust since 1877
Jamie Jones feeling the strain at the finishing line. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – teenagers take first two places in latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Teenagers occupied the first two positions in a 418-strong field at the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:59 pm

Iwan Thomas (Carmarthen & District Harriers AC) clocked 15:58 in crossing the finishing line first - the second fastest winning time at Lee this year.

Josh Horner (Southampton AC) was second, 23 seconds adrift.

Gosport Road Runners’ Luke Willis (fifth) was the highest placed local club runner, clocking 17:21.

Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches was the first female home, finishing 43rd with a new course best time of 20:45. Next highest was Stubbington’s Lucy May, who recorded 21:24 for 51st.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse

1. Hannah Picton-Jones, who finished in 24:04, at the finish

Hannah Picton-Jones at the finish. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Volunteers including run director Maggie Atkinson, right

Volunteers including run director Maggie Atkinson, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Strain shows at the finishing line

Strain shows at the finishing line. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. -

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

