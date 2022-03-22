Keith Woodland (200321-590)

Picture gallery – triple trophy success for Portsmouth RFC youth teams

There was triple success for Portsmouth RFC youth teams on Sunday.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 11:18 am

The club’s under-14s lifted the Hampshire RFU Vase with a 31-24 victory over Farnborough at Rugby Camp.

Tries came from Corben Hibbard-Chapman (2), Bertie Southern, Rhys Cronin and Josh Witt. Reggie Duggan added three conversions.

Portsmouth under-13s won the Hampshire Shield with a 15-10 victory over Tottonians.

Completing a trophy treble, the club’s under-12s won the Plate at a Hampshire tournament held at Winchester RFC.

Victories over Totton (5-1), Romsey (9-0) and Havant (4-2) and a5-4 defeat to Wimborne saw Portsmouth finish second in their pool. In the Plate semi-final they beat Alton 2-1 before defeating Gosport & Fareham by the same score in the final.

