Picture gallery – visually impaired 5k regular Tony Nicholls completes first Havant parkrun
Visually impaired runner Tony Nicholls completed his first Havant parkrun.
The Hatch Warren Runners member, aided by two helpers who ran alongside side, completed the 5k event at Staunton Country Park in 38:50.
Tony has been a parkrun regular since completing his first event at Basingstoke seven years ago.
The weekend event at Havant was his 239th - 222 of which have been at Basingstoke.
Denmead Striders member Matt Russell was first back at Staunton in 18:11 - 80 seconds ahead of Lindsay Russell (East End Runners).
Another Denmead runner, Kev Gale, was third in 19:38.
Charlotte Gregory, in only her second ever parkrun, was first woman to finish - she clocked 21:21 for 10th place.
In all, 207 runners completed the 465th Havant parkrun.