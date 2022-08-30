The Hatch Warren Runners member, aided by two helpers who ran alongside side, completed the 5k event at Staunton Country Park in 38:50.

Tony has been a parkrun regular since completing his first event at Basingstoke seven years ago.

The weekend event at Havant was his 239th - 222 of which have been at Basingstoke.

Denmead Striders member Matt Russell was first back at Staunton in 18:11 - 80 seconds ahead of Lindsay Russell (East End Runners).

Another Denmead runner, Kev Gale, was third in 19:38.

Charlotte Gregory, in only her second ever parkrun, was first woman to finish - she clocked 21:21 for 10th place.

In all, 207 runners completed the 465th Havant parkrun.

1. - Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Matt Russell takes first place at the Havant Parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Havant Parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Havant Parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales