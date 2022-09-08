Picture gallery - wet weather returns for the 396th Southsea parkrun

Memories of a sun-drenched summer were over as the rain arrived on the seafront venue in Portsmouth for the 396th staging of the event.

Liddell, a member of the Royal Navy AC, clocked 17:11 to win by 34 seconds from Christopher Wilson.

Teenager William Sweeney (Chelmsford AC) was third in 18:17.

Ciara Martin, in only her eighth parkrun and her first at Southsea, was the first woman home.

The Harrogate Harriers member recorded 21:28 to finish 29th, with Penolope Meeking (Vegan Runners) the next best in 22:21 (48th).

Pictures by Mike Cooter

1. Southsea parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Southsea parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Southsea parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Southsea parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales