Picture gallery - wet weather returns for the 396th Southsea parkrun
Mike Liddell led a 360-strong field home as the Southsea parkrun was held in wet weather for the first time in several months.
Memories of a sun-drenched summer were over as the rain arrived on the seafront venue in Portsmouth for the 396th staging of the event.
Liddell, a member of the Royal Navy AC, clocked 17:11 to win by 34 seconds from Christopher Wilson.
Teenager William Sweeney (Chelmsford AC) was third in 18:17.
Ciara Martin, in only her eighth parkrun and her first at Southsea, was the first woman home.
The Harrogate Harriers member recorded 21:28 to finish 29th, with Penolope Meeking (Vegan Runners) the next best in 22:21 (48th).
Pictures by Mike Cooter