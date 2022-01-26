Picture special: Both Lee-on-the-Solent and Southsea courses crash through 400-barrier as parkrun numbers across the area remain high

The seaside 5k course had 434 runners turn out for the New Year's Day edition, with 403 making it to the finish in the latest instalment.

Gosport Road Runners regular Lee parkrun visitor Luke Willis was the first of the sizeable contingent to take on the course to make it home.

Willis’ time of 17mins 25secs to complete the 5k distance was a personal best effort in what is now 34 visits to be part of the seafront event.

Natasha Prince's first visit to the Lee parkrun saw her as first female to make it home (20:33).

n Southsea parkrun has experienced high demand in their events held in the early stages of 2022.

Prior to the weekend event, the seafront 5k saw a post-pandemic attendance high of 525 finishers the previous week.

Although the numbers were not quite the same for the latest instalment, there were still a sizeable number of 427 runners who made it around the course.

First of those to make it back was run enthusiast and Chichester Runners & Athletics Club member James Baker.

Baker has now been involved in a mighty impressive 268 parkruns, with this his sixth visit to Southsea, where he posted a course personal best time of 15:45.

n Thomas Wallace was back at the Fareham parkrun last weekend and first home for the fourth successive Saturday.

With the Cams Hall Estate course welcoming their second largest finishing numbers of 2022 (232), Wallace was first back in a time of 17:46.

Whiteley parkrun welcomed their largest turnout since March 2020 with 210 finishers completing the latest 5k event.

In fact, it happened to be the course's greatest finishing attendance since the final staging before the enforced coronavirus pandemic break, with 277 runners making it around the course on March 14, 2020.

Kris Nicholson was the first of 208 parkrunners to make it home in the latest Portsmouth Lakeside event.

Both Nicholson (18:46) and Mark Bicknell (19:01), who was the second runner to complete the 5k, recorded course personal best timings.

