Picture special: Junior parkrunners take on Waterlooville course at Jubilee Park

Youngsters up and down the country are at least able to take to 2k courses on a Saturday morning for a run.
Photographer Sam Stephenson took a trip to Jubilee Park for the Waterlooville junior parkrun last weekend. Check out some of the pictures he got from the event.
A young runner gets a helping hand around the Waterlooville junior parkrun course. Picture: Sam Stephenson
A young runner makes her way around the course. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Three junior parkrunners raise a hand for the camera. Picture: Sam Stephenson
All smiles after completing the Waterlooville junior parkrun course. Picture: Sam Stephenson
