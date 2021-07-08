Youngsters set off on last weekend's junior Waterlooville parkrun. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Picture special: Junior parkrunners take on Waterlooville course at Jubilee Park

Senior parkrun in England might not have yet returned amid the coronavirus pandemic – but junior events remain ongoing.

By Lewis Mason
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:05 pm

Youngsters up and down the country are at least able to take to 2k courses on a Saturday morning for a run.

Photographer Sam Stephenson took a trip to Jubilee Park for the Waterlooville junior parkrun last weekend. Check out some of the pictures he got from the event.

A young runner gets a helping hand around the Waterlooville junior parkrun course. Picture: Sam Stephenson

A young runner makes her way around the course. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Three junior parkrunners raise a hand for the camera. Picture: Sam Stephenson

All smiles after completing the Waterlooville junior parkrun course. Picture: Sam Stephenson

