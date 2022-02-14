Picture special: Perfect season remains a possibility as leaders Havant Dolphins defeat nearest Hampshire Premier challengers Gosport & Fareham

A bonus-point victory for the club's table-topping second team made it 17 wins in as many league matches so far this term.

Rob Packer's side now stand just five wins away from completing what would be the perfect campaign.

Yet the Havant Dolphins head coach Packer is certainly not getting carried away after they moved 15 points of second-placed Gosport by beating them 29-7 at Hooks Lane on Saturday.

‘The boys are doing a good job right now. They’re being asked various questions by different opponents and they’re coming up with the answers which is really good - they’re doing really well,’ beamed the Havant Dolphins head coach.

‘It’s the oldest cliché in sport but it’s one game at a time (perfect season chances). We’ve got a game against Sandown & Shanklin at the weekend and the last time we played them we beat them only by a single conversion try.

‘There are four of five teams at the top - we had a really tough games against Bognor - we beat them by one conversion - the Gosport game wasn’t an easy game by any stretch of the imagination and we know that Sandown is going to be a test so let’s get that one out the way first, if we’re successful, then we move onto the following game.

‘This isn’t about me, this is about them (playing squad), they’ve worked so hard to get to where they are. It’s one step at a time but 17 from 17 (wins) reflects just how well they’ve done.’

The Dolphins were bidding to complete the league double over Gosport & Fareham having beaten them 31-26 in the reverse fixture in November.

The title rivals exchanged first-half tries with Rory Penfold's opening unconverted score cancelled out by Jimmy Wallis as the visitors held a slender 7-5 advantage at the break.

But the Dolphins blew their closest league challengers away with 24 unanswered points. Ryan Ray, Christian Roberts, Jez Smith and Harry Rabjohn - who also kicked two conversions - went over after the restart as Havant eased to victory in the end.

Gosport & Fareham head coach Mark Pollard felt his side could have been more ‘clinical’ at points during the match, but had no complaints as his troops suffered a second consecutive league defeat.

‘They’re a class outfit, a lot of their players have been playing first-team, they’ve got good rotation and that’s the way the Havant set-up is,’ said Pollard.

‘We’ve got to be aware we have to be clinical, if we were more clinical, then the scoreline would have been a little bit closer.

‘You go into these games - they were definitely favourites going into the game - they’ve had an unbelievable season and they went out, played that way and got the result they needed to.

‘I think the guys have learnt a lot from that. We go forward into next week and look forward to playing another game of rugby.’

1. Gosport & Fareham claim the ball from a lineout Picture: Sam Stephenson

2. Battling it out from a lineout Picture: Sam Stephenson

3. Havant Dolphins score another try Picture: Sam Stephenson

4. Hampshire Premier Rugby - Havant 2nds (top) v Gosport & Fareham (2nds) Picture: Sam Stephenson. Havant Dolphins celebrate a try in their win over Gosport & Fareham Picture: Sam Stephenson