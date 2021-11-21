Picture special: Runners flock to Gosport as town's Half Marathon makes welcome return following two-year absence

Making a return after a two-year absence with the 2020 event scrapped because of Covid-19, there were a total of 1,322 finishers.

Starting and finishing at the town's Bay House School, runners ran along the Lee-on-the-Solent coastline before coming back along the promenade on the 13.1mile course.

Competitors from far and wide took part which was signified with Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club's Andrew Penney claiming the prize of first finisher in the 2021 and 35th edition of the Gosport Half Marathon (1:09:43).

Isle of Wight-based Ryde Harriers' members Will and Thomas Newham secured second and third position respectively.

Will was some distance clear, coming home after winner Penney in a time of 1:10:42. Meanwhile, Thomas Newnham managed to claim third spot (1:11:08)

In the female event, Anne-Marie Bayliss, of City of Salisbury Running Club was the first lady home and 63rd overall (1:22:05).

Completing the female top three were Tri Surrey's Sarah Forbes-Smith (1:22:10), who was second, and third-placed Rose Penfold of London club Fulham Running Club.

