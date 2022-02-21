Picture special: Second row Jonny Stoppard delivers 'excellent' showing in final Portsmouth outing of current campaign in whitewash Old Emanuel victory

Second row Stoppard delivered a fine individual display in what his final appearance of the current campaign, as naval commitments mean he will miss Gareth Richards’ side’s last four league fixtures.

He showed exactly what Portsmouth will be missing in his absence, grabbing two tries along with Sam Olie, as the hosts shut-out an opposition for the first time this season.

Head coach Richards said: ‘Jonny was outstanding (on) Saturday. Unfortunately because of his responsibilities with the navy he won’t be able to play with us again this season. He left on a really strong note, it was an excellent performance.

‘Him (Jonny) and Bryn Rainford were particularly good, his tackle count was very, very high, he really set the standard for the defensive display so I was really pleased with him as well.

‘We set ourselves a task of righting a few wrongs from last week (defeat at bottom-side Basingstoke) and did a very good job of it, so it was very pleasing.

‘We spoke afterwards, I think that was the most pleasing aspect of our game (defence), the fact that we kept them to nil which he haven’t managed to do at all this season. Defensively we were excellent in pretty atrocious conditions.

‘The boys really fronted up - we didn’t offer anything physically in the game (at Basingstoke last week) - but this week it was the complete opposite - we completely dominated them from start to finish, it was really pleasing.’

Portsmouth, who remain 10th despite the victory, have now closed the gap to eighth-placed Old Emanuel to just five points following this triumph at Rugby Camp.

It was Stoppard who got the scoring under way, with both Matt Hoban and Olie following him over as the hosts held a sizeable 19-0 half-time advantage.

Olie grabbed his second try and Portsmouth's fourth, ensuring they'd collect the bonus-point, before Stoppard rounded off the scoring to complete his own double.

1. Players from both teams battle it out from a line out Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth v Old Emanuel action Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. Rugby - Portsmouth RFC v Old Emanuel at the Pompy ground. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Portsmouth score a try Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth v Old Emanuel action Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales