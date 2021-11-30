Picture special: Storm Arwen fails to stop hardy parkrunners turning out at Havant event - plus latest from Southsea, Lee-on-the-Solent, Portsmouth Lakeside, Fareham and Whiteley courses

Storm Arwen brought strong winds and bitterly cold temperatures to Staunton Country Park, but that failed to stop 150 finishers turning out.

Instead, runners just wrapped up warm, some kitted out in gloves and coats, and headed down to complete the 5k course.

Denmead Striders' Julian Manning was the first of the 150 finishers, who made it back (18mins 09secs).

While course first timer, Charles Taylor, travelled down from Sussex-based Lewes Athletics Club and followed Manning home (18:34).

n The difficult conditions made it far from an ideal day to head for the seafront, yet more than 300 parkrunners finished waterside Lee-on-the-Solent and Southsea courses.

Numbers were slightly down on what would usually be attracted on a Saturday morning, but Lee still had 181 finishers while Southsea saw just three less (178) complete the 5k.

Unattached runner Luke Willis headed up at Lee in a time of 18:42, with Stubbington Green Runners, teenager Brandon Chaplin and Josh Cullen, second and third back in respective times of 18:56 and 19:32.

n The number of finishers in the latest Fareham, Portsmouth Lakeside and Whiteley parkruns were all in three figures.

Eastleigh Running Club's Martin Stockley was first of the 167 finishers home at Fareham (18:01).

Portsmouth Lakeside saw 141 finishers of which Peter Newman completed the 5k course first (18:40).

Meanwhile, teenager Leo Smith (Winchester and District Athletics Club) headed up the 120 finishers at Whiteley (18:13).

1. Havant parkrunner David Stanford, left, and Barry Moth Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2. Havant parkrun volunteers spot the camera Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. Runners set off at the Havant parkrun Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4. Posing for the camera Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales