Picture special: Table-toppers US Portsmouth maintain Hampshire One title charge with derby triumph over Fareham Heathens

Joel Crook's table-toppers, on the back of beating city rivals Portsmouth 2nds last time out, clinched a second successive win in 2022 as they defeated Fareham Heathens 32-23 on Saturday.

Yet while league leaders US Portsmouth were further strengthening their title push, Heathens were dealt a damaging blow to their aspirations this season after dropping from fourth down to fifth in the standings after the defeat.

Hosts Fareham quickly saw an early penalty score cancelled out by Billy Rolfe's 12th try of the campaign as the visitors opened up a 7-3 advantage.

A frantic opening 12-minute spell was capped when young gun Shackleton Keiditsch claimed his first senior try moments after Heathens had fired over another penalty to stretch US Portsmouth's advantage to 14-6.

Cameron Moore got on the end of a loose ball to further extend the visitors' lead before Fareham got their first try just prior to the interval as Crook's men held a 19-11 advantage at the break.

Heathens briefly threatened a comeback, scoring a second try within 10 minutes of the restart, but Lewis Murray's converted penalty gave US Portsmouth some breathing space at 22-16.

With the match in the balance and reaching a critical stage, Callum Cells stepped up to get just a second try of the season to put the visitors in command at 29-16.

Fareham were back to within six points of their opponents with a little under 10 minutes remaining having managed to run in their third try of the afternoon.

But Murray settled any doubt with another successful penalty firing high-flying US Portsmouth to win number 10 from 13 games this term.

Leaders US Portsmouth entertain fourth-placed Overton on Saturday while Fareham face a trip to the Isle of Wight to face Ventnor.

