Plenty of pets for company for those taking part in Havant parkrun - plus all the latest from Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside, Fareham, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley events

So, along with 199 runners who completed the 5k at Staunton Country Park and the numerous volunteers, several dogs were taken around the course by their owners.

It's not unusual to see parkrunners head along to an event and embark on their run with a canine friend in tow.

That was no different at the latest Havant parkrun with plenty of dogs getting familiar with Staunton Country Park.

As it was, teenager Henry Piper was first home in the Havant parkrun - without a canine friend for company - in a time of 19mins 32sec.

Simon Gill followed him to the finish nine seconds later while course first-timer Peter Schneid was third home 20:12.

n There were just short of 400 runners who turned out for the latest Lee parkrun.

Of the 375 parkrunners who made it home on the seafront, it was a good day for Stubbington Green Runners members.

Lewis Banner was first to complete the seaside 5k (17:30) - soon to be joined by club-mate Phil Morgan (18:02).

Rob Morgan, third home, was the only non-Stubbington Green Runner to make it back in the first four with Banner and Phil Morgan's club-mate Chris Williams completing the 5k course in 19:18.

n The turnout was once again impressive for the Southsea parkrun.

In the latest 5k event, 353 finishers descended on the seafront for a Saturday morning run.

Word certainly seems to be getting around about the seafront course, with half of the first 10 finishers all Southsea parkrun first-timers.

Southampton Athletics Club's Matt Risden was first back (16:15) while Lorshill Road Runners' Southsea first timer Sebastien Hoenig following just two seconds later.

All of the first four to make it back were taking to the course for the very first time, with Jordan Wimbourne (17:13) third and Tim Rolfe (17:27) fourth.

n Portsmouth Lakeside managed to attract exactly 250 finishers while Fareham's numbers were just under 200 at 197.

Whiteley parkrun, still in the early stages since returning just last month after the coronavirus pandemic, had 175 finishers.

