Polish star Tomasz Orwat heads NICE Challenge line-up at Smallbrook Stadium

The final four riders for the NICE Challenge at the Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday have been confirmed.

The Wightlink Warriors management have pulled off quite a coup by enticing Polish rider Tomasz Orwat to compete.

The 19-year-old rides for the famous Polonia Bydgoszcz in his home country.

Orwat will face Poole Pirates captain Josh Grajczonek, French number-one Dimitri Berge and Danish stalwart Rene Bach.

Orwat brings impressive credentials to the Isle of Wight as he was the winner of this meeting’s equivalent in Poland last year.

Adding his own brand of spice to the meeting will be Island specialist Danny Ayres, whose attacking style is so well suited to Smallbrook's wide and pacy track.

Ayres has really stepped his game up this season and in addition to captaining the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the National League, he is now becoming quite a force at Championship level with a well earned British final appearance on his calendar for the end of July.

Completing the 12-rider line-up will be two more Warriors for home fans to cheer on in the shape of newly-returned Scott Campos and Chris Widman, who notched his best score for several weeks in the Warriors’ victory of Cradley Heathens last Thursday.

The Warriors will be putting their reputation for outstanding promotion on the line and they will be setting a standard that the following rounds at Daugvapils (Latvia) and Tarnow (Poland) must live up to.

The meeting starts at 7pm with gates open from 5.30pm.

There will be pre-meeting practice so that the riders can fine tune their set ups in time for racing.

Engines will be issued to the riders on the night so no advance preparation or tuning is possible.

It has all the hallmarks to be a remarkable night for Isle of Wight speedway.

Riders: Danny Ayres (Scunthorpe/Mildenhall), Ben Barker (Scunthorpe), Scott Campos (IoW), Jason Edwards (Mildenhall), Connor King (IoW), Ben Morley (IoW), Tomasz Orwat (Bydgoszcz), Paul Starke (Glasgow), Danno Verge (IoW), Chris Widman (IoW), Georgie Wood (IoW), Steve Worrall (Belle Vue).