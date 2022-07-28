Portchester celebrate new tables with Portsmouth Snooker League victory over Copnor

Lee Eden put Copnor in front but the hosts hit back through Jason Tame, Karl Cake, Lee Johnson and Matt James.

Copnor’s Ant Lacey came from behind to win his frame by two points.

In the pairs, James/Matt Gillen and Tame/Justin Andrews triumphed for Portchy before father and son pair Scott and Daniel Compton replied for Copnor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Tame helped Portchester X win on their new tables in the Portsmouth Snooker League

Emsworth A started their campaign with a 6-3 victory over Craneswater A.

Rob Kirby (41 break) gave Craneswater the lead but Wayne Brenchley and Nick Fegan put the hosts ahead.

Phil Watson levelled before Gavin Mengham and Bobby Terry put Emsworth ahead again.

Fegan/Brenchley and Chris Hardyman/Shaun Toms made it 6-2 before Phil Watson and Ian Carter replied.

Cowplain Misfits are top of Division 3 after a 7-2 success against North End Bowls Club.

Paul Chivers put NEBC level after Steve Dewhurst’s opening win. But Dave Weedon, Ryan Houghton, Dean Bates and Ray Axton took Cowplain past the winning post.

Dewhurst/Bates and Ray Bevan/Weedon stretched the lead to 7-1 before Chivers and Roy Jones took the final frame.

Cowplain B won all three doubles frames to seal a 7-2 victory over Copnor Zee.

Gary Curtis put Cowplain ahead before Tony Norfolk and Danny O’Sullivan hit back.

Cowplain turned on the burners as Doug Powell, James Curtis and Pete Gorvin all won their singles.

George Steere/Powell, Roy Steere/Curtis and Gary Curtis/Gorvin then triumphed in the doubles.

Bellair X defeated Copnor D 5-4 in Division 2 thanks to single wins from Dave Riddell, Archie Archer and Trevor Sanders. Archer/Kenny Morgan and Riddell/Andy Howell triumphed in the doubles.

Steve Green, with breaks of 34 and 30, impressed for Copnor, who also had a doubles win through Andy Hall and Mick Hall.

Craneswater R claimed a 5-4 win against visiting Waterlooville Bananas. There were singles wins for Tom Wells, Grant Vernon and Rod McBain, with doubles successes for Wells/James Sorrell and McBain/Vernon.

Steve Ball, Chris Potter and Ollie Rendle took singles wins for Bananas, with Ball and Kenny Grieveson teaming up in the doubles.

It was also very tight when Copnor B travelled to Waterlooville and came away with another 5-4 success.

Copnor singles winners were captain John Wyatt and Adam Osbourne, with all three doubles pairs - Paul Harvey/Stacey Wearn, Wyatt/Tony Sherwood and Osbourne/Wyatt - completing the victory.