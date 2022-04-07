Owen Barnes (purple) netted twice as Portsmouth hammered Southampton 7-0. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Keen to ensure a top three finish, Portsmouth dominated from the start with Pete Hayward dispatching a short corner after 15 minutes to open the scoring.

Owen Barnes added a second shortly before the break before Portsmouth raised intensity levels after the break.

Their gegenpress paid dividends as they won the ball deep in Southampton territory before Will Hartley rounded the keeper to finish in the bottom corner.

Hayward completed his hat-trick with two further short corner strikes before man of the match Chris Bollom rounded a defender on the top of the D before slamming in a reverse stick shot.

Barnes added his second from a last-minute short corner to complete the rout.

Adam Nichols hit a hat-trick as Portsmouth 2nds defeated Andover in Division 3 South.

Following a goalless opening half, the city team romped to a 5-1 success.

Nichols opened the scoring when a defence-splitting pass from Will Duffy led to Ryan Rochester’s shot being parried.

Nichols added a second before his run into the D ended with Dan Hargreaves making it 3-0.

Rudi Lambert added a fourth before Nichols gave away a penalty for Andover’s consolation.

In the closing minutes, Chris Palmer set up man of the match Nichols to complete his treble.

Portsmouth 3rds took the lead against Haslemere 4ths in Division 5 South, but ended up coming from behind twice to snatch a 3-3 draw.

Jack Mason opened the scoring before Haslemere hit back to lead at the interval. After Mason netted his second three minutes after the restart, Portsmouth fell behind again.

Resolute defending from man of the match Andy Arnell kept Haslemere at bay before a superb pass from Simon Payne set up Pete Wingate to equalise for a second time.

*Portsmouth women’s 2nds rounded off their South Central Division 2 South campaign with a 4-0 victory over Eastleigh.

Amy Rook opened the scoring with Louisa McKay adding a fine second before half-time. A CJ double completed the win.

Portsmouth 3rds contributed to their own downfall as they collapsed to a 9-2 loss at Division 1 leaders Alton 3rds in the semi-final of the Vase.

Remarkably, they contributed three own goals - from Kate Mason in the first half and from Leah Riddy and Emma Japes in the second. Another goal went in off the foot of keeper Helen Perriam.