Portsmouth and Havant women rugby players on brink of booking a dream trip to Twickenham

The squad only need a point from this Sunday’s final Gill Burns County Championship group game against Devon in Portsmouth to book a place at the national stadium on June 4.

Hampshire - coached by Mark Whitcher, the head coach at Portsmouth Valkyries - have already trounced Essex 48-5 in Barking and Hertfordshire 27-5 at Havant over the last two weekends.

Hampshire could afford to lose against Devon at Rugby Camp (2pm), providing they either score four tries or lose by fewer than seven points - both scenarios would see them awarded a bonus point.

Portsmouth's Abbie Harding is in the Hampshire squad for this Sunday's clash with Devon.

This is the first season the Women’s County Championship finals are being held at Twickenham. Previously, they had been held at various club grounds. Hampshire’s women have never reached a final before.

There is a strong PO postcode feel to Whitcher’s squad, with around half drawn from Portsmouth - along with Championship 2 South West rivals Trojans, the highest ranked club in Hampshire - and Havant.

Portsmouth will be represented by Abbie Harding, Emmi-Lou Cooper, Hannah Cole, Jordan Wilshire, Cat Burianavo, Keeta Rowlands, Megan Jones, Sam Wharton and Sammy Groves.