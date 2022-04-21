Portsmouth area racer readying himself for World Championship charge

Horndean-based racer Wilkinson and his passenger Joe Millard are heading for the deep sands on the Markelo course in Holland for the opening stage of the world competition over two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Wilkinson, 30, and his new partner for this season, Millard, enjoyed British Championship success in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Now they are aiming to make a mark on the global stage in the seven-part World Championship series.

The recently formed pairing head to Holland full of confidence having won the British Championship opening round at the Sherwood MX track in Nottingham last weekend on their WRT AMS machine.

Horndean's Brett Wilkinson, left, and his Sidecarcross passenger Joe Millard

Wilkinson, who has successfully returned to the sport after breaking his back while competing in 2019, said: ‘We spent four weekends in Spain in February testing engines and suspension and have since done three rounds of the Dutch Championships all to build-up our speed ready for the worlds.

‘I had a few bad injuries early in the 2019 season and I had to get myself fit again, then Covid stopped play so this is the first time in a while I will be lining up in the World Championship.‘This year our aim is to win the British championship and get top-seven in the world, if we can do this it will be a great achievement for team. We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and team around us, so thanks to everyone who plays their part in helping the team.’

The FIM Sidecarcross World Championship concludes with the seventh and final part of the series in Rudersberg, Germany in September.