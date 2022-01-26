Pete Wingate, left, netted Portsmouth 4ths' consolation in a 5-1 drubbing by Petersfield. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Following a 4-0 win at rock bottom Gosport 1898 they have now bagged 50 goals in 11 matches - 10 of which they have won with the other drawn - and are six points ahead of second-placed Lavant.

Due to traffic problems, a few Portsmouth players only arrived at the venue minutes before pushback. Despite that, they still took an early lead through a reverse shot by skipper George Gale after his first shot had been saved.

‘With this goal, we decided that we'd lose all knowledge of formation and tactics for the rest of the half,’ Gale reported.

‘We had our defence making surging runs from the half trying to score, the attackers tracking back and being last man in defence and our midfield just disappearing. No logic or hockey intelligence.’

Portsmouth added a second goal before half-time through debutant Jack and Ed Lewis made it 3-0 after the restart, collecting an Elliott Nawn pass to score his second of the season.

‘From here, the game turned into more of a brawl and I was most proud of the ability of the side to keep their heads,’ Gale remarked after Liam Andrews had completed the scoring.

‘Overall, a poor tempered game that we overcame without ever playing well.’

Portsmouth host third-bottom Basingstoke 6ths this weekend.

Fourth-placed Portsmouth 2nds went down 2-1 at second-placed Havant 3rds in South Central Division 3 South.

The visitors applied early pressure but could not find the crucial final touch with several chances going begging.

Havant opened the scoring from a breakaway and doubled their lead in the second half from a questionable short corner.

Portsmouth captain Jon Farmer was then carded for not retreating, but his side used that as motivation to reduce the arrears.

Defensive heroics from Seb Martin, Alex Williams and Ed Smyth's diaphragm kept Portsmouth in touch, but time ran out before the score could reflect the true nature of the game.

Portsmouth 3rds took an early lead against Salisbury 3rds in South Central Division 5 South when Jamie Moore converted a short corner.

Salisbury levelled in the second half when keeper John Arnell saved a shot with his chest, but couldn’t keep out the rebound.

Portsmouth 4ths were well beaten 5-1 by Petersfield 3rds in South Central Division 1 Solent.

Petersfield piled on the early pressure and led 3-1 at the interval with Pete Wingate bagging a consolation against the run of play.

Man of the match Tim Schofield hit a hat-trick as Portsmouth Vets caned high-flying Bournemouth 5-1 in the Wessex League.

Bournemouth pushed forward at every opportunity but resolute defending by Colin Metcalfe, Alistair Thompson, Mark Wilson, Mark Wheeler and Andy Thorne minimised their chances.