Portsmouth charity Tall Ships Youth Trust enters three iconic yachts into famous race

The crew of Challenger 2 following the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race, including record breaking youngster Zoë d’Ornano

The 72ft Challenger yachts will be competing in the 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race, the largest offshore race on the planet, to raise awareness of its vital youth development work.

The biennial, 695-nautical mile race organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club will start from Cowes on July 22, finishing in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, via the Fastnet Rock off Ireland.

One of TSYT’s Challengers will be crewed by young people aged 16-25, while the other two vessels will be crewed by adults who are fundraising to enable the young people to compete free of charge.

TSYT CEO Alastair Floyd said: ‘Adventurous racing opportunities like this one are a key part of our new three-voyage programme, which aims to support young people on their journeys into adulthood.

‘Our participation in this year’s race is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise the profile of the vital work we do to empower young people from across the UK.’

The youth crew will be made up of people who have previously voyaged with TSYT and been recommended to return and train as a volunteer Watch Assistant or Watch Leader.

Alastair added: ‘The Rolex Fastnet Race is not only a once-in-a-lifetime voyage but an incredible test of endurance which is why, when selecting our youth crew for the race, we’ll be giving priority to the young people who can clearly demonstrate that the opportunity would have a significant positive impact on their lives, which they otherwise would not be able to experience.’

TSYT is collaborating with First Class Sailing to offer amateur sailors the opportunity to compete as part of the adult crew.

FCS Principal Charlie Tulloch said: ‘The Challengers are an ideal boat for the Rolex Fastnet Race and the RORC qualifying races – a great offshore boat, strong and a lot of fun to sail.

‘We have a particular affinity with TSYT as we understand the power of sail training. The work they do is hugely life-changing to young people’s lives.’

In the 2021 Fastnet Race, Zoë d’Ornano sailed with TSYT and became the youngest ever competitor in the race’s history, aged just 12.

Competing alongside her parents, she helmed a 16-strong crew from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the USA.