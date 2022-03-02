Portsmouth defend during their win against Trojans. Picture: Alan Duffy.

They hosted Hampshire rivals Trojans with a blend of youth and experience, running out 3-1 winners.

Portsmouth attacked with purpose down either side, with Jez Bulled, Chris Butler and Stu Avery combining well down the left, and Ian Cheshire, Chris Bollam, Niall Gray and Will Hartley on the opposite flank.

Jack Boswell controlled the middle with an energetic and no-nonsense display, freeing up the attacking running and skills of Owen Barnes and Pete Wiles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was down to this dominance that they soon scored their opening goal, Bollam powering the ball into the D for Will Duffy to score.

Trojans used 50-yard aeriels to try and stretch the home defence, but Pete Hayward and Dan Hayward were imperious at the back.

It was 2-0 after 15 minutes when Bollom and Hartley combined for Stu Avery to net.

Avery was on target again when Portsmouth added a third in the second half after a string of penalty corners. Trojans grabbed a late consolation.

Bollam was voted man of the match and Portsmouth face a Bournemouth 2nds side just one place and one point above them - but having played two games more - this weekend.

Portsmouth 2nds were involved in a goal-fest at Isle of Wight in Division 3 South, crashing to a 9-5 loss against the table-topping hosts - after leading 5-3.

After arriving at the venue two hours before the scheduled start, Portsmouth led 2-0 through Seb Martin - scoring from the game’s opening short corner - and Sam Hargreaves.

Isle of Wight hit back to lead, scoring from three successive short corners, but it was Portsmouth who held a 4-3 half-time lead thanks to a Chris Palmer brace.

Hargreaves, his side’s man of the match, increased the advantage before the hosts embarked on a goal spree.

There were also goals galore when Portsmouth 3rds faced Fareham 6ths in Division 5 South.

This time it was the city side who triumphed 7-4 thanks to goals from Charlie Brazier (2), Gary Bull (2), Chris Stone, Tom Love and Jamie Moore.

Bull and Alex Love were joint men of the match.

Portsmouth 4ths were down to nine players for a spell during the first half of their 3-0 Division 1 Solent loss to Chichester Friars.

Dave Simms was shown a green card followed by a yellow card for Colin Metcalfe moments later.

Man of the match was awarded to Adam Reilly.

Portsmouth 5ths played a friendly against Alton 5ths after Alton had forfeited the Division 2 Solent fixture the day before.