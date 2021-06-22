Portsmouth Community extend 100 per cent Hampshire League record by knocking Clanfield off the top of Division 6 South East

Dan Croft batting for Clanfield against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Their five-wicket victory, in a game switched to Cockleshell Gardens due to the weather, was their sixth in a row in what is their debut HL campaign.

Community, though, are still only in second place even though they have accrued 60 more points than leaders Kerala. That’s because their city rivals have a points-per-game average of 22.33, compared to Community’s 21.17.

While Community have only had one game rained off, Kerala have seen four washed out.

David Going bowling for Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Clanfield, who had won their opening three games, are down to third with an average points total of 18.75.

Clanfield batted first and posted 152-3 off 40 overs, helped by an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 102 between skipper Matt Bradley (47 not out) and Steve Perkins (37 not out).

Jamie Nottage was Community's best bowler economically, taking 2-16 off eight overs, while Sheikh Ahmed and Dave Going only conceded three runs an over in their eight-over stints.

In reply Community were in big trouble at 55-5 with Nick Sawyer (2-31) picking up two wickets in an impressive opening spell.

Portsmouth Community celebrate the fall of a Clanfield wicket. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

However, a sixth wicket partnership of 98 between vice skipper Dave Going (61 not out) - who was batting at No 7 - and Matt Davies (39 not out) saw Community chase the total down before the rain arrived.

It was Going’s highest score for Community, passing his 60 against Fair Oak 4ths on the opening day of the season.

Community chairman Matt Barber said: ‘In the spirit of getting the game on, Clanfield deserve significant credit for agreeing to switch the game to Cockleshell when their pitch was deemed unfit.

‘Both teams just wanted to play cricket and were rewarded with a competitive but tense fixture.

Portsmouth Community bowler Jamie Nottage. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Hayling Island 2nds survived a big scare before beating their club’s 3rds by two wickets in a tense encounter.

Replying to the 3rds’ 119 all out total, the 2nds were 70-6 when skipper Anthony Watton - the one of only two players in his side to reach double figures - was dismissed by Jon Way (2-18) for 34.

The 2nds still needed 20 to win when Roland Barnard was eighth man out. But No 10 Chris Hayward - second top scorer with 16 not out - and Billy Wythe (3 not out) guided them to victory in the 34th over.

Opening bowler Steve Barber (3-19) had set alarm bells ringing among the 2nds by removing top order trio Chris Wells (0), Glenn Kavanagh (9) and Craig Ellis (0).

John Creamer bowling for Portsmouth Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Hayward’s innings completed a fine afternoon’s work as he had earlier bagged 4-15 after the 3rds had been inserted.

Opener Alex Johnson (27) and Pete Rowson (20) top scored, with 10 the next highest score.