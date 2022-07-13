Portsmouth Community records tumble as Dave Going stars in ninth successive Hampshire League win

Portsmouth Community batter Dave Going, left, struck the highest individual total in his club's history - in a club record team total against Emsworth. Community chairman Matt Barber is also pictured.

Dave Going cracked a splendid 126, the highest score in the club’s history, in a club record total of 331-7.

Going’s 65-ball knock - including 21 fours and four sixes - came after captain John Creamer (49) and Mike Bristow (50) had punished some wayward bowling in a first wicket stand of 89.

In reaching his second Division 6 South East century of the season, Going passed 1,000 runs for the club in just two competitive league seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Going departed, Emsworth might have thought the scoring rate would drop. But Kalim Shiraz only accelerated it, blasting 42 off 17 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Young Riley Webb was Emsworth's main bright light of an otherwise chastening day in the sun, taking his first ever wickets with figures of 2-38.

Emsworth were never interested in a run chase and chose to bat out their 40 overs, protecting wickets and looking at what batting points they could achieve.

Howard Fountain did bring up his 50 off the last ball of the innings but Community ran out comfortable winners – their ninth success in a row in 2022 - with Emsworth finishing on 156-4 (Going 2-24).

Hayden Sole continued his superb Hampshire League form as second-placed Purbrook defeated Bedhampton 2nds.

Asked to chase just 106 for victory, Purbrook made hard work of it - eventually winning by just three wickets with Steve Rudder taking 3-12.

Opening the innings, Sole struck 53 - his sixth score of 50 or more in seven league innings in 2022. He now tops the divisional run charts with 516 at 172.00.

Dan Shields (3-14) and Harrison Branch (3-17) impressed when Bedhampton were rushed out for 105, skipper Jamie Nottage (35 not out) just one of two Mariners in double figures.

Silas Heppell blasted a boundary-filled 56 as rock bottom Fareham & Crofton 4ths claimed their first league win.

With opener Stephen Dean dismissed just one short of his half-century, F & C strolled to an eight-wicket success after being asked to chase 159 against Fair Oak 4ths.

They were in a hurry, too, winning inside 16 overs. And Heppell was in more than a hurry than anyone else, whacking six fours and five sixes.

Dean (3-21) had been F & C’s leading wicket-taker when Oak were bowled out for 158 (Alex Bucknell 76).

Colt Freddie Dinenage struck a career best half-century - but his Gosport Borough 4ths just failed to beat Clanfield.

The under-15s player hit 65 as Gosport, replying to Clanfield’s 188-8 total, closed on 187-6 at South Lane Meadow.

Dinenage had put on 72 for the third wicket with his captain Peter Robson (38) after a 59-run stand for the second with fellow youngster Danny Bradley-Turner (29).

Clanfield had recovered from 82-5 thanks to some good tail wagging from Dave Hickey (40), PJ Ford (33 not out) and Kris Lane (22).

Harry Yard bagged a league best six wickets as Portsmouth & Southsea held their nerve to beat Waterlooville 3rds in another incredibly tight contest.

Chasing 178 for victory, Borough looked out for the count at 101-8, Yard claiming 6-19. But No 10 Jack Teague had other ideas, putting on 56 for the ninth wicket with Andrew Inche (23).

Teague (41) then added another 18 for the last wicket with Simon Lloyd, who hadn’t scored when he was dismissed by Henry Ferrett with Gosport three runs short of their target.

Kenville Haynes (46) and captain Matt Wheeler (41) had top scored for P & S as they totalled 177-8 after being inserted.

Craig Ellis smashed his maiden century, but finished on the losing side as Hayling Island 3rds lost to Denmead.

Ellis, batting at No 5, thumped 12 fours and six sixes in an unbeaten 103 as Hayling posted 204-4 (Zach Gillam 43).

Barry Warburton (40) and skipper Paul Charlton (34) helped Denmead overcome a shaky start, before an unbroken seventh wicket stand between No 9 Matt Betteridge (34 not out) and Jon Wilson (17 not out) eased the hosts home.

Wajahat Rajper’s half-century helped Portsmouth 4ths overcome a dismal start against Fair Oak 4ths.

Replying to Oak’s 233-7 total, Portsmouth’s top four mustered just 17 runs between them before Rajper struck 71.

Jordan Howard (31) was next highest as the visitors were all out for 177 (Jacob Hibberd 3-26).