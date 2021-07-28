Portsmouth & District Bowls League: Priory move 10 points clear at City Division summit and deal Vospers big blow

Steve Feilder's winning rink ensured Alexandra avoided a whitewash defeat at Waverley. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

The top two had both lost their previous matches so it was a key clash for the high-flyers.

It was Martin Eggleton's rink that swung thing Priory's way, collecting 12 shots on the last three ends.

The other two rinks were shared as Priory came away 14-shot winners, writes Dave Wildman.

Milton Park followed on from beating table-toppers Priory to land a 20-shot triumph at home against Gas Social.

Andy McKain's quartet led the way as Milton picked up wins on all rinks.

College Park moved off the foot of the table thanks to a 12-shot win over Naismith.

Two of the rinks were shared but George Russell's win ensured College claimed another victory.

In Division B, Waverley ran out 30 shot winners in their battle with rivals Alexandra.

Steve Feilder's men at least avoided a whitewash defeat with a 10-shot rink win.

Third-placed Star & Crescent moved further clear of nearest rivals Portsmouth Water by beating them by nine shots.

Pembroke Gardens and Cosham clashed after recorded their first victories of the season the previous week.

It was Pembroke who managed to double up, defeating Cosham who played one short on their winning rink and therefore losing 25 per cent of their score.

Havant & Waterlooville

Cowplain and Leigh Park met in what was the only match played in the division across the week.

It was a battle between the top two teams in the table and Cowplain came away victorious by 22 shots.

Both Bryan Franklin and Dave Wildman were 13-shot rink winners.

Emsworth and Hayling Island postpones scheduled matches because of a player reporting a positive Covid-19 case after their meeting last Friday.

Gosport & Fareham

Lee-on-the-Solent and Bridgemary battled it out in the only game in the division by the Solent.

In an extraordinary game where each club won a rink each and the other tied, the Solent side won by 26 shots thanks to the 36-shot win by Peter Gentry’s rink.