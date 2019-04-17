The Portsmouth Duathlon Series competition is hotting up as glorious conditions are set for the Easter Sunday race.

Rob Arkell leads the way after two strong performance with a win and a second place secured. He’s been racing mostly shoulder to shoulder with Neil Collins, who finished second and third in the first two events, in the heat of battle so far.

Portsmouth Duathlon Series leading lady Kelly Stokes

Kelly Stokes had a brilliant second race last month and she will be looking to repeat that. If she can it will see her take the ladies’ crown.

The exciting competition at the front of the field has been matched by the impressive progression of those getting into multi-sport racing who have enjoyed the events and many are improving at rapid rates, producing a series that is great for a wide mix of ages and abilities with a very supportive, friendly atmosphere.

Organiser Rob Piggott joked the event might have to be renamed after serving up fantastic weather for each event so far.

He said: ‘We might have to change the name to The Sunny Series given the weather has been so good.

Portsmouth Duathlon Series race two

‘Everything is set up for Easter Sunday. It’s going to be a cracking event.

‘We’re looking forward. Numbers can be collected on Friday at Alexandra Sports and then we will be setting up the transition area on Saturday after Southsea parkrun.

'We will have the bunting out for this last event and we've got some prizes to present from the Goodwood Duathlon race which took place recently as well.’

Racing is going to start early at 7.50am.

Once again it sold out well in advance and the series has proved very popular again throughout.

Piggott added: ‘We’ve got an awesome medal which will come together for those who have done each race.

‘It's great to see how popular the multi-sport races are now. It has really grown.

‘After this we have the St George’s Day fun race on Tuesday at Lakeside North Harbour and again this event has sold out as well.’

The dates have already been revealed for the 2020 edition of the Portsmouth Duathlon Series with races on February 23, March 29 and April 19 with early-bird ticket prices available now.