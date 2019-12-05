Portsmouth eyeing win to end 2019... 'big game' for Havant at Westcombe Park

Have your say

Portsmouth are keen to bring the curtain down on their year with a London Three South West win at Warlingham.

The city club won't be in league action again until the beginning of January as next weekend’s scheduled opponents US Portsmouth have withdrawn from the division.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts admits that Warlingham hasn't been a happy hunting ground in recent years.

‘We lost twice to them last season and we know that they have been in the ascendancy in recent times,’ he remarked.

‘That is something we intend to change.

‘As a team, we need to put together a winning run because we are playing catch-up after losing ground in the league.

‘There is nothing that we can do about that and our mentality is to focus on our performances and not worry about anyone else.’

Unavailability means that the visitors will be forced into making a number of changes.

Captain Daz Leggat and centre Kieran McRoberts are both absent.

Ryan Bosher will replace the skipper in the second row and Robert Lumberton returns in the centre.

In the forward line, Anthony Fooks moves from hooker to the back-row, giving Brad Atkins another chance to shine in the front row.

‘Despite having to make changes, which isn't ideal, we are still fielding a strong outfit,’ said McRoberts.

‘It would be nice to sign off our 2019 league programme with a win.’

n Will Knight is expecting a titanic tussle as Havant visit London One South leaders Westcombe Park.

The Kent side are two points ahead of third-placed Havant, with both teams having lost just twice this season.

It is a huge test of Havant's promotion credentials as they go head-to-head with the team boasting the best attacking and defensive records in the league.

In 11 games, Westcombe Park have compiled 384 points and conceded 162.

But they did lose their last game 27-24 at Cobham.

A Havant victory could see them move into top spot.

‘This is a big game for both teams,' said Knight.

‘These are the games the players all look forward to.

‘Since losing at Camberley, we have bounced back with two good wins against Belsize Park and Horsham.’