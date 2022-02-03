Chris Butler, second left, gave Portsmouth the lead at Haslemere. Picture: Keith Woodland

The city club are the only side to have taken points off the leaders this season - winning 3-1 at home on October 9.

And they were eyeing a stunning double when Ian Cheshire drove down the baseline and delivered a pinpoint pass for Chris Butler to open the scoring.

Haslemere, though, hit back to triumph 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The returning Luke Parsons provided Portsmouth with pace and energy, linking up with Niall Gray and Stuart Avery to cut through the defence and win two short corners in quick succession.

A well worked short corner routine saw Haslemere level with a shot to the back post.

Portsmouth forward Freddie Steel made a cameo performance of just three minutes before he injured his hamstring and left Portsmouth with just 12 men for the remainder of the game.

In the second half the game continued to be high paced with lots of good plays from both teams. Midway through the half, Haslemere put a cross into the D that was just nicked by an attacker’s stick - the visiting keeper misjudging the situation, letting the ball pass him and not realising an attacking touch had been made.

Portsmouth defended well with man of the match Jack Boswell working incredibly hard to stop Haslemere from scoring, playing in the holding midfield role for the first time.

Portsmouth 5ths remained six points clear at the top of Division 2 Solent after crushing third bottom Basingstoke 6ths 9-1.

Teddy Bissett opened the scoring with an early penalty before Liam Andrews’ scuffed shot doubled the lead.

The half ended with two more goals from Andrews, both rebounds off short corners from Elliott Nawn.

Into the second half and Alex Jarrett, captain George Gale and Bissett further extended the advantage.

Nawn completed the rout with two fierce shots from short corners before Basingstoke grabbed a late consolation.

Max Sellar replied as US Portsmouth 2nds were thumped 7-1 by Chichester Friars.

A mixed US Portsmouth side travelled to Eastbourne and were beaten 6-0.