Sean Overton and Mahmoud El Maghawry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-11)
Portsmouth hosts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition - picture special

Talented martial artists battled it out in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition in Portsmouth.

By Simon Carter
56 minutes ago

The Ravelin Centre in Museum Road played host to the Grapplers Challenge – the first event of its kind ever held in the city.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is primarily a ground-based martial art in which competitors seek to achieve victory via a non-violent submission.

1. Matthew Forsyth, right, of the the Royal Navy team at HMS Sultan competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth

Matthew Forsyth, right, of the the Royal Navy team at HMS Sultan competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-01)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth

Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-02)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth

Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-03)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth

Bradley Fry, top, competing in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the Ravelin Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-04)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

