Portsmouth Indoor Softball success for Chichester Falcons
The Chichester Falcons claimed the Portsmouth Indoor Softball Championship.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:57 am
They finished six points ahead of the Portsmouth Pirates with the Baffins Brewers third and Vikings Softball fourth.
This tournament was run for the first time this year to help players get ready for the forthcoming outdoor Solent Softball League.
Slowpitch Softball is the perfect mix between fun and competitive sport for both men and women playing together.