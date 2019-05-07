It was a fantastic show at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun for the Star Wars themed May the 4th be with you event.

Some of the volunteers and participants displayed some great fancy dress for the occasion which fell on May 4.

John Molyneaux and Noemie Plumridge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was the 157th Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun and the charge was led by Adam Barlow with his young son Rex in the buggy as the negotiated the course, despite getting a puncture on the way around the back of the lake.

Fred Merchant finished second with his dog Rocket as they powered to a new best of 17min 38sec, with Denmead Striders ace Adam Chant finishing third in 17.39 – his fastest time so far at Lakeside as well.

City of Portsmouth’s Emma Montiel took seventh position in a time of 19.26 and she finished first lady, with Vicky Boyle second lady in 21.03.

In total 296 people completed the parkrun on Saturday. Conditions were good but the breeze was fairly strong in places around the course. It was quite a cool morning.

Rob Hall, Becca Malone and Chris Taylor at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gary Seaman completed his 100th parkrun.

Everyone was well supported by the volunteers all around the course which is at Lakeside North Harbour.

It was a difficult challenge with quite a strong sea breeze on Saturday morning at Southsea parkrun as 516 people battled on along the promenade with 16 volunteers ensuring everything went smoothly.

At Whiteley parkrun 276 people ran, jogged and walked the course and it was the wedding day of Tom Swift and Dorinda Lewis who both ran together to start the celebrations in style.

Fast times were recorded at Fareham parkrun with Jonny Langley, of Portsmouth Joggers, storming to his quickest ever parkun with a good effort of 19.25.

Also getting new personal bests were Ellis Meades-Woolley, who finished second in 18.40, and Sam Donaldson in third (19.24).

Nicky Thomas finished first lady in 21.50 and second was Caroline Musto in a new personal best of 22.24.

David Peters and Scott Jenkins both completed their parkrun century as 320 people ran, walked or jogged the course.

Martin Peglar celebrated volunteering 25 times and completed his 100th run at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

It was a good morning for Havant parkrun with 282 finishers, including 38 first timers and 49 new personal bests were set.

At Queen Elizabeth parkrun Josephine Briggs completed her 50th parkrun as 126 people ran, jogged and walked the course, including 44 were first timers. Tessa Briggs did her 50th run at QE and it was her 66th parkrun in total.