Not only did she manage to complete her 100th parkrun event, Duff did so on what was her 50th birthday.

Duff is a regular at the Portsmouth Lakeside 5k course with the latest visit the 88th time in what is now a century of completed parkruns she has done so in Cosham. Overall, Duff was 145th of the 180 finishers who made it home in a time of 37mins 19secs.

Heading things up was Chichester Runners & AC run enthusiast James Baker, making his way around the 5k distance in 16:22. Denmead Striders’ Tillie Johnston was the first female to make it back at Portsmouth Lakeside (22:52).

Alex Hall was the first of the 338 finishers to complete the 5k distance at the Southsea parkrun (17:36). Hedge End Running Club's Anna Smith-James led the way in the female section, coming home in 20:23.

In the remaining city parkrun event, Great Salterns welcomed 105 finishers to make it a grand total of 623 runners who completed courses within Portsmouth at the weekend.

First-time Great Salterns visitor headed things up (20:17) while Netley Abbey Runners' Emma Smith was first female and ninth overall (23:11).

n Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun are looking forward to a big celebration to mark a milestone which will be reached this weekend.

The latest staging of the seafront event was number 299 since it officially launched in July 2015.

Now all eyes will be on the 300th edition of the popular south coast parkrun after first-time visitor Brandon Cuell led the way at the weekend (17:34).

Hannah Polden, of Southampton AC, heading along to Lee for the first time, coming home as the first female (20:25).

City of Portsmouth AC's Toby Michael Roe was the first of just under 250 finishers at the Fareham parkrun.

In total, 247 runners made it around the Cams Hall Estate 5k course with Roe leading the way (16:40).

Victory AC's Alabama Pirie was seventh overall and the first female home, recording her personal best Fareham course time of (20:27).

There were 234 finishers at the Havant parkrun as Hercules Wimbledon AC's Alex Milne recorded a time of 16:07 on his very first visit to Staunton Country Park. Joanne Stafford headed things up in the female section, coming home in 21:52.

