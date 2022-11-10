Portsmouth potter Samuel Laxton takes over top spot in Cuestars U21 rankings

The 17-year-old from Portsmouth replaces Asten Sahota at the top of the rankings following a 2-1 victory over his title rival in the third leg at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

Laxton, who lost to 11-year-old Southampton-based Sahota by the same score in the round-robin group stage, now leads the rankings.

Reflecting on the day, he said: “It was slow to start but in the semi-final (against Harry Wyatt) I played very well. I hardly missed anything.

Samuel Laxton, left, and Daniel Walter with their Cuestars trophies

“It’s always tight against Harry and Asten.

“Asten can pot from anywhere. You leave him on a cushion and the next thing you know he’s knocked in a 20.”

Meanwhile, former professional Jamie Wilson (Havant) lost 2-1 to Oliver Sykes in the Gold semis. Will Forster (Wickham) went down 2-0 to Sykes in the last-eight.

Daniel Walter (Portsmouth) failed to progress to the Silver knockout but went on to beat Riccardo Drayton (Eastleigh) in the Plate final.

Waterlooville Sports Bar junior league players Liam Piggott and Ryan Collins proved they can compete at this standard by winning matches on their Bronze Tour debuts. Samuel Walter (Portsmouth) made a group-stage exit.

A total of 22 breaks of 50 or more were recorded by the 48-strong field for the event sponsored by Chandlers Ford Snooker Club and Simon Cocks Catering.

