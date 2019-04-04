Portsmouth Regatta will see high-class sailing to round off week of activities for 75th anniversary of D-Day landings 

Rounding off a week of activities marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings week will be the some high-class sailing in the form of the Portsmouth Regatta, the reborn event with roots dating back to the 1830s.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

This year contestants will not only remember the Normandy Beaches but will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the City’s own day boat class, the Victorys.

Contestants have commented warmly on the high standard of racing and the Regatta has flourished gaining numbers and classes year by year.

This year they will include Solent IRC Series, J109s, Club Class, Sports Boats and Day Boats organised in Black and White fleets.

Courses will be laid in areas ensuring first class sailing but wherever possible with good visibility from land and spectator boats.

Racing will begin at 11am on Saturday followed in the evening by a social event at the Bridge Tavern in Old Portsmouth.

Sunday racing will be followed at 3pm by the prize giving at the Hornet Services Sailing Centre. A wide range of sponsors ensure that prizes will be excellent.

The Regatta team are very pleased to announce two new partners for 2019. Again we are very thankful for the continued support of Saulet Townsend Solicitors, DPFX Printing, the A-Bar, KB Boat Park and RS Divers.

For 2019 the Bridge Tavern, Camber, Old Portsmouth will be supplying beer and hosting the social event on the Saturday night.

The Portsmouth Distillery will be providing the prize for the overall Regatta winner of a gin tasting experience for five lucky winners, prizes for first, second and third plus a gin tasting experience at the prize giving.

Vince Noyce, director of the Portsmouth Distillery company, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the Portsmouth Regatta in 2019 by providing the prizes for the races this year.

Regatta chairman Miles Linington added: ‘I am very proud of the progress we have made to date; we have a first class team, generous sponsors and a very high standard of entrants.

‘All that has brought us to the point where I can say with absolute confidence, that we are the premier Regatta in the Eastern Solent.’

Entries are now open at portsmouthregatta.org

Contact portsmouthregatta@gmail.com for any questions of further information.