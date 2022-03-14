Portsmouth RFC dealt dismal hand in build-up to London League home loss to high-flying Warlingham

Portsmouth (yellow/black/white) in action during their home loss to Warlingham at Rugby Camp. Picture: Hannah Smith.

Playing against the second-placed team, coach Gareth Richards was dealt a dismal hand in the week building up to the game, which his side lost 31-0 at Rugby Camp.

Injuries and positive Covid cases meant Richards had to call on veterans Ian French and John Nichols into the front row, while also handing a debut to 18-year-old Exeter University student David Howorth at loosehead prop.

Without a recognised scrum-half, winger Sam Olie stepped into the role and didn’t look out of place. Flanker Anthony Fooks, meanwhile, was sidelined having needed stitches to a facial injury sustained at midweek training.

It was apparent from the first scrum that the hosts would struggle in the set piece with Warlingham awarded a seventh minute penalty try when the Portsmouth scrum folded on their own line.

The visitors used the strong wind to their advantage in the first half with big kicks upfield gaining territory, though Tommy Hare and Conner Chalton ran the ball back at them with every opportunity.

Portsmouth looked confident in open play but the Warlingham pack were big and well drilled in the scrum and their second try on 20 minutes came from a pick and go from the base of the scrum.

Portsmouth continued to run the ball when they had it, and excellent carries from No8 Eliot Worrall and centre Dan Gates got the hosts into some good attacking positions. But each attempt seemed to end in a knock on and a scrum which Portsmouth had no answer to.

A further score five minutes before the break came from a quick ball out of a scrum and led to Portsmouth trailing 19-0 at the interval.

The second half began with good home pressure and equally good defending when they had to.

Howorth was outstanding in the pack, making numerous tackles, while Portsmouth used the wind well, fly-half Jaz Solanki and full-back Tommy Hare’s touch kicks making good ground.

Veteran hooker Jon Nichols hit his target every time in the line outs and Sam Olie distributed the ball nicely out to the backs.

The hosts’ bright start to the second half was abruptly ended when another penalty try was awarded to Warlingham. Olie was shown the yellow card for repeated offside, the visitors opted for the scrum and the referee gave them the seven pointer.

A further unconverted try to the visitors was the final act in what was, despite the result, a very good performance by a team stricken with injuries and illness.

Richards was philosophical about the defea, admitting: ‘We deserved more from the game. We were unfortunate not to get on the scoreboard having played so well with a scratch team.’