Portsmouth RFC run out of time to pull off late comeback at high-flying Old Walcountians

In the end, an earlier deficit of 24 points proved damaging as the visitors eventually went down 24-14 in Banstead - despite Hare's late, inspired points surge.

With head coach Gareth Richards not at the game, forwards coach Dan Roberts felt a 'mad' five-minute second-half spell, which saw Portsmouth concede two tries in that period, was match-defining.

‘We defended really well pretty much all (the) first half. To go in 5-0 (down at half-time), we thought we had a chance,’ Roberts reflected.

Tommy Hare, centre, got both of Portsmouth's tries in the defeat at Old Walcountians Picture: Keith Woodland

‘They got two quick tries straight at the start of the second half. We responded, they (the players) did everything we asked about running hard and looking to pick up the intensity in attack.

‘We just couldn't quite put that mad five minutes behind us. It was just a five-minute period where they scored tries and we couldn't get back into it after that. If there had been another five minutes we'd have at least picked up a bonus-point.’

