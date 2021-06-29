Portsmouth skipper Boorah takes wickets tally to 14 in three matches as Hampshire League leaders maintain 100 per cent record

-

The captain entered the game against Emsworth 2nds having taken 5-6 (v Wickham) and 4-21 (v Portchester) in his previous two Division 5 South East games.

He followed that up with a 5-24 burst - dismissing top scorer Clive Pailin (31) and mopping up the tail as Emsworth sank to 127 all out.

Adam Edwards (2-19) and Seth Maxwell (2-24) gave good support.

In reply, Portsmouth won by six wickets to collect their fourth straight league win.

Charlie Cupples (29) and opening partner Richard Walker (17) laid a solid foundation before Simon Jones (24 not out) and Joseph Stretton (29 not out) guided Portsmouth to victory in the 33rd over.

Fareham & Crofton 3rds pair Nigel Raymond and Adrian Chesney compiled a century stand to ensure Gareth Toms’ maiden Hampshire League ton for United Services Portsmouth 2nds was in vain.

Toms had blasted seven sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 111 at Bath Lane to help US post 202-6.

After a 73-run opening stand with A Ashraf (26), Toms added 86 for the fifth wicket with Raj Das (35).

Toms looked like ending on the winning side as Ashraf (3-38) played a key role in Fareham slumping to 80-5.

But Chesney was then joined by No 7 Raymond and together they turned the game around.

Wicket-keeper Raymond top scored with 56 - his highest league score since hitting 82 against Servicemaster in August 2014.

Chesney (46 not out) was still there at the close as Fareham won by four wickets in the 35th over.

Compton skipper James Turner was in the runs again as his side defeated Wickham by six wickets.

Earlier this month Turner hit the headlines when he hammered 214 off just 100 balls in a league win against Railway Triangle 2nds.

On that occasion he smote 24 fours and 10 sixed.

This time he raced to 80 off 37 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes as Compton eased to their 158 victory target.

Wickham’s opening bowler Martin Rowe only conceded 11 runs off his eight overs, but some of his colleagues weren’t so fortunate when Turner was on the warpath.