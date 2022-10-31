There were wins for Colin Elliot, Mark Richmond and Adrian Pledge with the other three matches drawn.

Kelvin Connor won the last match of the evening to give Broadoak Dandy’s a 7-5 victory against Copnor Zee. Karl Swanborough and Ioan Moon also claimed doubles with Tony Norfolk and Danny O’sullivan replying.

There were only two match-winners as Pompey Royals drew 6-6 with Alexandra Bowls Club - Tony Best (ABC) and Chad Wainwright.

There were six, though, when Cowplain Gas and Broadoak also fought out a 6-6 draw.

Gas winners were Neil Kirby, Craig Skeggs (35 break) and Paul Lees, with Lance Cornwell, Simon Cornwell and Mark Harmer replying.

In the top flight, Copnor A & E triumphed 7-5 at the Post Office with wins from Mark Tillison, Lee Eden and skipper Scott Compton (49 break). Jamie Farrow and Matt Paffett replied.

Wins for Nick Fegan and Bobby Terry ensured Emsworth A remained top of the pile after an 8-4 victory over Cowplain Z.

Mark Kingswell (Portchester X) and Lee Harding (Bellair A) were the only match winners in a 6-6 stalemate.

It was also honours even between Craneswater Q and Waterlooville A.

Josh Sawyer got Craneswater off to a winning start before Phil Watson levelled.

Jamie Wilson (50 break) and Dan Wells (37 break) won frames for Ville, while Craneswater’s Iain Russell made a 52 break.

Craneswater R caned visiting Emsworth B 9-3 in Division 2, helped by braces from Chris Davies, Martin Richardson and Jamie Sorrell.

Copnor D pipped Copnor E 7-5 with doubles from Steve Green and Jay Jobber, John Wyatt taking a consolation brace.

Cowplain B edged past Waterlooville Xcels in another match that ended 7-5.

Sam Laxton (Xcels) and James Curtis traded wins before Will Garrett clinched Cowplain’s success.

