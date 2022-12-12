Ant Lacey made a 54 break for Copnor A & E

Nick Fegan and Bobby Terry both won their games, with the other four matches all drawn.

Copnor A & E triumphed 7-5 at Post Office with wins for Mark Tillison, Lee Eden and skipper Scott Compton (49 break). Jamie Farrow and Matt Paffett replied.

Lee Harding won the final game to earn Bellair A a 6-6 draw against Portchester X. Mark Kingswell had put Portchester in front.

The honours were also shared between Craneswater Q and Waterlooville A

Josh Sawyer got Craneswater off to a good start with a double before Phil Watson levelled.

Jamie Wilson (50) and Dan Wells (37) made good breaks for Ville, but Craneswater’s Iain Russell recorded the highest of the match - 52.

Bellair A are the new leaders in Division 3 after an impressive 8-4 victory against Emsworth A.

Bellair claimed a 9-3 home victory over Cowplain Misfits with wins from Colin Elliott, Mark Richmond and Adrian Pledge.

Broadoak Dandy won 7-5 against Copnor Zee thanks to doubles from Karl Swanborough, Ioan Moon and Kelvin Connor. Tony Norfolk and Danny O’Sullivan replied.

Pompey Royals and Alexandra Bowls Club drew 6-6 in a match with just two overall victories - for Tony Best (ABC) and Chad Wainwright (Royals).

Cowplain Gas and Broadoak also drew 6-6, with Gas wins coming from Neil Kirby, Craig Skeggs and Paul Lees. Lance Cornwell, Simon Cornwell and Mark Harmer replied.

Craneswater R defeated visiting Emsworth B 9-3 in Division 2 helped by wins from Chris Davies, Martin Richardson and Jamie Sorrell.

Braces from Steve Green and Jay Jobber helped Copnor D defeat clubmates Copnor E 7-5. John Wyatt grabbed a consolation double.

Will Garrett and James Curtis recorded wins as Cowplain B pipped Waterlooville Xcels 7-5, Sam Laxton replying twice.