Inayat Ullah took 5-14 as Lymington were routed for just 37 at Burridge

In Division 2, Portsmouth & Southsea were shot out for just 38 at Langley Manor, losing by a huge 200-run margin as a result.

But that wasn’t the lowest score of the day across the four divisions of the SPL.

In the Premier Division, Lymington were routed for just 37 at Burridge - the joint-lowest top flight team total of the 21st century.

That equalled the 37 all out Hursley Park recorded against South Wilts in August 2006. But while Hursley only had 10 players on that occasion, Lymington had a full complement.

The 10 wickets were shared equally between Inayat Ullah and Ollie Southon, and both were deadly accurate - every member of Lymington’s top six was bowled!

Lymo’s agony started from the first ball of their innings when Ullah rearranted Mo Abbas’ stumps.

Fellow opener Jovan Dhariwal hit two fours - his only scoring strokes - before Southon claimed his first wicket.

It was 12-3 when Ullah dismissed Ryan Scott with the last ball of the third over.

And it was very quickly 12-4 when Southon dismissed Ben Rogers with the second ball of the fourth over.

There was no hiding place for Lymington. Having struggled to 31-6 by the end of the 11th over, Southon then struck with his first two balls of the 12th - Kamran Dhariwal and Asad Abbas departing.

Ullah wrapped up the record book rewriting innings by dismissing Smith (11, the top scorer) and Ryan Attree - the latter collecting Lymo’s third golden duck of a miserable afternoon - with the fourth and fifth balls of the 15th over.

That sealed a whopping 169-run victory for Burridge, who leapt above Havant into third place as a result.

Ullah ended with 5-14 and Southon 5-19. Ullah, in his first season with the club, had previously taken four wickets on three occasions with a best of 4-45.

They were also Southon’s best bowling figures for Burridge, just beating his 5-20 against South Wilts five years ago.

The hosts had posted 206 all out with skipper Joe Collings-Wells (54) and No 8 Dan Stancliffe (41) top scoring.

Down in the third tier, Portsmouth & Southsea were also enduring an afternoon to forget.

In their case, they only lost nine wickets - Jake Peach went down in the scorebook as ‘absent’.

Replying to Langley’s 238-5 total off 50 overs, P&S openers Matt Benfield and Shaun Briggs took the score to 13-0.

That was as good as it got, with Benfield and No 3 Maxwell Goddard dismissed in successive balls by Tom Morgan.

Briggs and Chris Bollom were joint top scorers with nine - the latter not out - as a woeful innings lasted just 18 overs.

P&S had earlier conceded 34 wides as part of an extras total of 43.

Home skipper Conor Browne (67) top scored for his side at the top of the order after he had elected to bat first at Knellers Lane.

P&S remain third in the log - a long way adrift of top two Waterlooville and OTs & Romsey - with Langley Manor now just a point behind them.

The lowest SPL team total of the 21st century, meanwhile, remains Portsmouth 2nds’ 29 all out in the Portsea derby against United Services in August 2007 at St Helens.

Next worst is Tichborne Park’s 33 all out against Bournemouth 2nds in June 2005.