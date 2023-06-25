Dean Lee top scored as Portsmouth & Southsea defeated Hartley Wintney to move up to second in Division 2 of the Southern Premier League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Promoted as fourth tier champions last year, P & S are now just three points behind table-topping Waterlooville after a fifth win in seven completed fixtures.

Put into bat, P & S were tottering slightly on 74-4 against Hartley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dean Lee, coming in at No 6, played a pivotal innings in the context of the match.

First, he was content to play a supporting role as Jack Davies (57) dominated a fifth wicket partnership of 66.

Lee then put on 55 for the sixth wicket with Maxwell Goddard (31) as P & S continued their fightback.

Lee ended unbeaten on 59 - with four fours and a six - as the hosts posted 232-8 off their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second time in a few weeks that Lee had top scored, having hit 60 - coming in at No 7 - in a loss to Hook & Newnham Basics.

Matt Williams then took centre stage, bagging a career best 5-25 as Hartley were bowled out for 157 to lose by 75 runs.

Introduced into the attack as first change, Williams first dismissed visiting captain Hugo Hammond (37), who had put on 56 for the first wicket with Charlie Puddifant.

Next ball, Williams trapped Lachlan Roughley leg before but Roy Cockram survived the hat-trick ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home captain Ben Saunders took 3-21 as Hartley, who dipped from 137-6 to 137-9, were dismissed in the 39th over.

Waterlooville are the only team in the third tier to still boast a 100 per record after hammering St Cross 2nds.

After seeing their first two fixtures cancelled due to bad weather, Ville have now strung together six successive wins.

Their points average is 20.5, compared to P & S’ 17.14.

Electing to bat first, St Cross were routed for 89 with chief tormentors Tim Jackson (3-21) and Sam Hillman (3-26). Ex-Hampshire pro Jason Laney (21) top scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Archie Reynolds’ unbeaten 37 guided Ville to a seven-wicket win in Winchester.