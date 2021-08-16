Portsmouth & Southsea v Waterlooville for a place in the final of the Southern Premier League’s T20 Plate

Waterlooville's Sam Hillman took 3-9 in his side's T20 Plate win against Liphook. Picture: Mick Young

Portsmouth & Southsea host one division higher Waterlooville at St James next Sunday for the right to meet Basingstoke & North Hants or Totton & Eling in the showpiece occasion.

P & S - who lost in the final to Fair Oak last season - reached the last four yesterday with victory over two tiers higher Andover.

Ville joined them following a superb bowling performance in a 56-run home success against Liphook & Ripsley.

Ville recovered from 24-3 to post 122-9 thanks mainly to middle order runs from skipper Archie Reynolds (29) and his younger brother Sonny (23).

Charles Janczur returned 2-6 off his four overs, including a rare T20 maiden, while Jamie Hall took 2-11.

But Ville’s total was easily a winning one after Sam Hillman and Jon Hudson had blown away Liphook’s top order.

Hillman (3-9) rearranged the stumps of openers George Neave (0) and Janczur (1).

Hudson bowled Harry Munt (8) before Hillman struck again - Hall clean bowled this time - to leave Liphook 13-4.

No more runs had been added when Hudson (2-7 off four overs) trapped Rob Nicklin (2) leg before.

No Liphook player made more than 13 as they limped to 66-9 off their 20 overs at Rowlands Avenue.

Opener Jack Davies (36) led a consistent Portsmouth & Southsea batting effort as they posted 141-6 at Andover.

Dean Lee (30), Tom Benfield (21) and Ollie Kanavan (20) also contributed.

Andover started well in reply, reaching 78-2 - whereby they then collapsed to 88-6 against Matt Benfield (3-15) and Ben Saunders (2-32).