Portsmouth teenage prospects flying flag for city and England in prestigious Three Nations event

Lord Mountbatten Boxing Club members and Paulsgrove-based pairing of Madison Stubbington-Bartlett and Oliver Wells will be battling it out for England in the Three Nations event staged in Barnsley tomorrow and Sunday.

Trafalgar School pupil Stubbington-Bartlett, aged 15, will compete for her country in the junior competition in the girls u-75kg category with her semi-final bout taking place tomorrow.

Club-mate Wells, 16, is also part of the Three Nations line up, fighting in the junior boys u-48kg weight category, as his last-four bout takes place on the same day.

Madison Stubbington-Bartlett, right, with father and coach Daryl Stubbington-Bartlett, centre

Both will be hoping to progress through their semi-final contests and into competition finals which take place the following day with some of the best boxers from England, Wales and Scotland coming together for the prestigious event.

Lord Mountbatten BC - based out of the Mountbatten Centre - has only been running since the lifting of the previous coronavirus pandemic lockdown a little more than a year ago.

Joint head coach Darly Madison-Bartlett, who is Madison's father and trains both his daughter and fellow Three Nations entrant Wells, says having two fighters in the coveted amateur event shows the strides the club are making.

He said: ‘In the first year we've got two boxers out fighting for England so things are going well. Our club only started after lockdown so we've literally only been going for a year.