Portsmouth Valkyries RFC 2nds extend lead at top of table in rare Saturday fixture

Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds (black/yellow/white) v East Grinstead. Picture: Hannah Smith.

In a rare Saturday outing, they hosted East Grinstead in a rearranged league game and triumphed 22-10 in front of a good-sized crowd at Rugby Camp.

Portsmouth opened the scoring with openside flanker Bekkah Hoffman going over after No 8 Sandy Newsham drove deep into the visitors’ 22 and offloaded to Hoffman who only had to fall over the line to score.

Further tries from wingers Luna Marvin, Katy Baines and replacement Paige Kittle settled the game as Portsmouth moved seven points clear of Crawley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds (black/yellow/white) v East Grinstead. Picture: Hannah Smith.

Coach Mark Witcher was full of praise for his side and the opposition, who he said ‘were a really physical side. We had to be at our best defensively to protect the lead when we went in front.’

Witcher added: ‘The seconds have come a long way since the start of the season. It’s really pleasing to see how the newer players are developing alongside the more experienced members of the Valkyries squad.’

Next Sunday both of the Valkyries sides are in league action’ the first XV travel to table-topping London Irish while the 2nds host Horsham at Rugby Camp.