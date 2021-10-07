Portsmouth women come from behind to collect first points of South Central Premier Division 2 season

Portsmouth (purple) v Milton Keynes. Picture: Neil Marshall

Learning from the previous week’s opening day loss at Wycombe, Portsmouth came out of the blocks by far the stronger side, pressing the visitors back and creating early chances.

They were, however, taught a salutary lesson never to underestimate opponents in this new league. Milton Keynes sat back, absorbing the pressure, before breaking out, winning a short corner and taking the lead with a strike that keeper Harriet Read could only get a toe to.

Portsmouth quickly slipped back into gear with Zoe Wimshurst and Jenni Turvey taking a firm grip of the midfield and setting up wave after wave of attacks. They were particularly effectively down their right where Lauren Stewart and Emily Dunkerson created numerous chances.

Eventually the visitors’ defence cracked under relentless pressure when an excellent cross from Dunkerson was met at the far post by debutant Alex Johnson.

Portsmouth continued to press in the second half, finding the Milton Keynes keeper in great form. But the best move of the match saw them take the lead.

Again Portsmouth broke down their right flank and a fine interchange between Katie Poulson-Pond and Stewart set up Turvey who unselfishly slipped the ball across the keeper for Katie Spooner to slide into an empty net.

The visitors immediately upped their game but the Portsmouth defence, marshalled by skipper Nadz Moore and Anne Eadie, stood firm.

It’s derby day this weekend with a clash against Southampton.

Portsmouth 2nds defied the horrendous weather conditions to record a South Central Division 2 South victory at Trojans 4ths.

Portsmouth were unlucky not to take an early lead when Saskia Barth sent a shot against a post.

But Barth was not to be denied, a diving run ending with her setting up a tap in for Sarah Hughes.

Hughes grabbed a second shortly after and good passing from Clair Hamson, Hannah Howard, Hannah Taylor and Katie Allard ensured Portsmouth remained on the attack.

The second half continued in much the same vein as the first, with Portsmouth dominating possession.

Emily Crowcroft’s great strike from a short corner saw Portsmouth win a penalty flick for a foot on the line, but the Trojans keeper kept it out.

Shortly after, Portsmouth were awarded another short corner and this time Crowcroft pounced on the rebound to add a third goal.

Nicky Puckett fired Portsmouth 3rds into an early lead against Petersfield 1sts in South Central Division 1 Solent.

Good wing play from Andrea Barnes and some great one-twos secured a short corner from which Puckett scored.

Petersfield levelled, despite Hannah Bennett’s best efforts to cover every inch of the goal, and two further goals saw Portsmouth trail at the interval.

Michelle Hughes and Becky Clay tried to get their side back in contention in the second half, but goal line saves and clearances from Miranda Cooper and Leah Riddy, alongside determined play from player of the match Bennett, meant the scoreline didn't change.

Portsmouth 4ths were trailing 7-1 to Petersfield in South Central Division 2 Solent when the game was abandoned due to the pitch beginning to flood.

Portsmouth men’s 1sts and 2nds saw their scheduled fixtures called off due to the miserable autumn weather.

The 3rds travelled to Salisbury 3rds in South Central Division 5 South and lost 3-1, Pete Hayward bagging a consolation. Matty Hayward was the man of the match.

Will Duffy gave Portsmouth 4ths an early lead against Petersfield 3rds in South Central Division 1 Solent.

That opened the floodgates and Portsmouth led 5-0 at the interval with further goals arriving from Tom Hughes, Ian Chesh, Alan Duffy and Peter Wingate.

Portsmouth played into the wind and rain in the second half, but Adam Reilly popped up at the back post to score before Will Duffy completed a 7-0 success.

Man of the match was Alan Duffy for his goal and clever assist.

Portsmouth 5ths also shared the goals around in their 5-2 South Central Division 2 Solent success against Gosport Borough.

Dan Snelling, Alex Jarrett and Liam Andrews were on target as Portsmouth opened up a 5-0 half-time lead, but the highlight was a drag flick goal from captain George Gale.

‘We opened the second half sluggishly,’ reported Gale. ‘This comes as no surprise to anyone, as we students are used to enjoying something too much and then being hungover afterwards.’