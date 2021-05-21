Portsmouth's Lucas Ballingall comes up short in bid to land English lightweight title with defeat against Myron Mills

Lucas Ballingall. Picture: Mick Young

The Portsmouth fighter was beaten on a unanimous decision as Myron Mills retained his national belt in Sheffield.

It was a battle that could have gone either way, with the judges scoring it 96-95, 96-95, 96-94 in favour of the Derby man.

The pair put on a real show for the assembled crowd – the first event to be broadcast live on Fightzone TV – and a strong Pompey contingent were in attendance to watch their man.

Unfortunately, he was unable to deliver the victory to land the first belt of his career, suffering a second successive career loss to leave his professional record at 13-2.

It was a pulsating fight with Ballingall continuing to push forward throughout. But Mills still managed to land some blows as the contest went on.

The Pompey man was shaken after taking some hefty shots in the fifth round, yet kept coming back right until the end of the 10 round contest.