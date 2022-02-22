Will Duffy (left) netted for Portsmouth in their win against Gillingham in north Dorset. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

In a game rearranged following a Covid outbreak in December, Portsmouth battled windy conditions and fallen trees in the aftermath of Storm Eunice on their way to north Dorset.

The visitors only arrived 20 minutes before the start time and, due to injury and illness, were sporting a very young side.

Once they had got the journey out of their legs, though, they started to cause problems for their fourth-placed hosts.

Portsmouth took a 12th minute lead when the evergreen Chris Butler started an attack down the left channel. This was picked up by young Sam Hargreaves who slipped the ball perfectly for Will Duffy to smash a shot past the keeper at his near post.

The hosts quickly hit back, however, levelling from a penalty corner and taking a 29th minute lead after Portsmouth keeper Jack Hargreaves had stopped two one-on-one situations.

The in-form Will Hartley levelled on 38 minutes and five minutes later Portsmouth were ahead. After winning a penalty corner, a cleverly disguised slip routine worked between the experienced Pete Hayward and Butler rolled the ball onto the stick of Jack Boswell, whose drag flick deflected in off a defender’s foot.

Gillingham promptly won a string of penalty corners, but Portsmouth skipper Ian Cheshire cleared them all safely away as his side claimed a third successive league win.

Coach Chris Wimshurst enthused: ‘It’s really pleasing to see the youth linking up with the experience in the team to turn in such a spirited display. It was a truly well deserved win and the youngsters showed that the future is bright.’

Portsmouth host Hampshire rivalsTrojans this coming Saturday.

Portsmouth women, missing key players, made the two-hour trek to Milton Keynes with the bare 11 for a South Central Premier Division 2 fixture.

In wet and windy conditions, they took a 2-0 lead through Jenny Warnes and Georgia Clist.

Portsmouth were well directed by player of the match Sam Hassall at the back with Anne Eadie and Warnes impressing in them middle.

Despite this, Milton Keynes levelled from two short corners within a five minute period.